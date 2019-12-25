Society 5 tonnes of wild animals found on bus in Ha Tinh Police in the central province of Ha Tinh on December 25 seized five tonnes of live wild animals on a bus that was moving from the south to the north.

Society Vietnamese Christians in Malaysia celebrate Christmas Hundreds of Vietnamese Christians living in Malaysia’s capital of Kuala Lumpur and surrounding areas held a get-together to celebrate Christmas on December 24.

Society More than 1.6 million jobs created in 2019 More than 1.655 million jobs were created in 2019, reaching 103.5 percent of the yearly plan and equal to 100.4 percent of the figure of the previous year, according to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

Society Tet gifts presented to soldiers on Song Tu Tay island A working delegation from Brigade 146, High Command of Naval Zone 4, and reporters visited and presented gifts to soldiers and residents on Song Tu Tay island, Truong Sa district, the central province of Khanh Hoa on December 24, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.