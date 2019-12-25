Vietnam, RoK enhance youth exchange
Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan and President of the Korean Foundation (KF) Lee Geun signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on experience sharing and youth exchange during the 2020-2024 period, in Hanoi on December 25.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan and President of the Korean Foundation (KF) Lee Geun signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on experience sharing and youth exchange during the 2020-2024 period, in Hanoi on December 25.
The MoU aims to facilitate the establishment of a framework of relevant cooperation agreements between the two sides.
Under the document, delegations of the two sides will share experience in leadership, management, socio-economic and youth development policy building and enforcement, poverty reduction, new-style rural area building and smart agriculture development.
They will also visit relevant agencies, economic models and relic sites, and engage in cultural exchanges.
According to Tan, six years ago, the two sides signed a similar MoU within the framework of a project that selected 600 excellent young intellectuals to work as vice chairs of communal People’s Committees in 64 poor districts in Vietnam.
Over the past years, five Vietnamese delegations were sent to the Republic of Korea (RoK) to learn from the country’s experience in poverty reduction and new rural area building, he said.
The official called on the Korean Foundation to create conditions for Vietnamese delegations to visit the RoK, and expressed his welcome to those from the East Asian nation.
For his part, Lee expressed his hope that through trips to Vietnam, Korean youths will understand more about the Vietnamese culture, land and people.
The RoK will create the best possible conditions for the study of Vietnamese delegations in the country, he pledged./.