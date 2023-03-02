Hanoi (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai received Chairman of the Republic of Korea (RoK) – Vietnam Friendship Association Lee Shin-jae in Hanoi on March 2.

Hai affirmed that the Korean delegation's visit was of significance as Vietnam and the RoK celebrated the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties and upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year.

With similarities in history and culture, Vietnam and the RoK have shared strategic benefits and become top important partners of each other. At present, a large number of Korean companies have been investing in Vietnam in various fields from heavy industry to electronics and textiles, he said.

Apart from addressing employment in the textile industry, Hai suggested the RoK help promote the development of the industry towards comprehensive development of the supporting industry linked to fashion and the international market.

He hoped that the association would continue encouraging Korean firms to expand operations in fields where the RoK has strength and Vietnam has demand, stressing that Vietnam always listens to feedback from investors.

It was also asked to continue upholding its role as a bridge between the two countries and legislatures, contributing to creating a convenient legal environment to facilitate exchanges in various areas.

Lee expressed wish to further uphold the fine relationship between the two countries in the near future.

He vowed that the RoK-Vietnam and Vietnam-RoK friendship associations will continue increasing exchanges and carry forward the effective development of the relationship between the two States, legislatures and people in the coming time./.