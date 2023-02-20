Politics Ba Ria - Vung Tau expects stronger ties with Russia's Rostov Oblast Leaders of the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau on February 20 had a meeting with a delegation of the Russian Federation Council led by its First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin, who also represented the administration of Rostov Oblast, to discuss the two localities’ cooperation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Public Security Ministry’s search-and-rescue team returns from Turkey A search-and-rescue team of the Ministry of Public Security returned to Hanoi on February 19 after completing its mission of helping with the search and rescue of earthquake victims in Turkey.

Politics Vietnam, Japan foster cooperation at sea The visiting Settsu patrol ship of the Japan Coast Guard held a joint training session with ships of the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 2 Command in the central province of Quang Nam before leaving Da Nang, concluding a six-day friendship visit to the country from February 13.