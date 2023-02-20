Vietnam, RoK promote legislative ties
Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai on February 20 suggested the Republic of Korea (RoK) – Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group make more contributions to the bilateral legislative ties.

At a reception for a delegation of the RoK National Assembly led by Kim Hak-yong, former President of the group, in Hanoi, Hai suggested Yong and other Korean legislators continue supporting RoK firms to expand their investment in Vietnam, particularly in digital technology, renewable energy, support industries, semi-conductor industry and high-quality agriculture.
At a reception for a delegation of the RoK National Assembly led by Kim Hak-yong, former President of the group, in Hanoi, Hai suggested Yong and other Korean legislators continue supporting RoK firms to expand their investment in Vietnam, particularly in digital technology, renewable energy, support industries, semi-conductor industry and high-quality agriculture.
He highlighted the good bilateral legislative relations, with pragmatic achievements recorded in the spirit of the cooperation agreement signed by the two legislatures in July 2013.
The two sides have maintained high-ranking delegation exchanges, Hai said, recalling the official visit to the RoK by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue in December 2021, and the visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the RoK NA Kim Jin-pyo last January.
The host lauded the role by the RoK-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group and contributions by Yong to the legislative ties.
He suggested the two sides maintain delegation exchanges at different levels with diverse, flexible forms in order to enhance mutual understanding and consolidate the political will on promoting the Vietnam-RoK relationship in a stable manner and for a long term, thus facilitating the expansion of cooperation across spheres.
The two sides should partner to comprehensively implement the 2013 agreement, share professional experience and urge the Vietnamese and Korean Governments to effectively materialise the reached agreements, he continued.
He also suggested RoK legislators coordinate with their Vietnamese counterparts in fostering cooperation between the two countries intensively, effectively and sustainably.
Hai emphasised the bridging role of friendship parliamentarians’ groups in the communication work to promote the friendship between people of Vietnam and the RoK.
For his part, Yong called the upgrading of the Vietnam-RoK relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership a turning point, which has opened up great opportunities for the bilateral cooperation.
The guest expressed his hope that the friendship parliamentarians’ groups of the two countries will step up exchanges, contributing to boosting the legislative ties and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries./.