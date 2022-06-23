Business Reference exchange rate up 12 VND on June 23 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,101 VND/USD on June 23, up 12 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam welcomes RoK firms’ investment expansion: Deputy PM The Vietnamese Government is willing to create favourable conditions for foreign enterprises, including those from the Republic of Korea (RoK), to expand investment and business in Vietnam, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh told Chairman of Daewoo E&C Group Jung Won-ju.

Videos Tuna exports enjoy strong increase Vietnam’s tuna industry has bounced back strongly post-pandemic as exports soared 72 percent year-on-year to some 260 million USD in the first quarter of 2022, the highest in five years.

Videos Thai Nguyen moving to preserve Tan Cuong tea Renowned for its premium Tan Cuong tea, which has been granted geographical indication for export, Thai Nguyen city in the province of the same name is now stepping up efforts to preserve and develop its tea cultivation area, to contribute to affirming Tan Cuong tea as a key agricultural product of the city.