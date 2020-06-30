Politics Vietnam calls on int’l community to maintain humanitarian aid for Syria Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has called on the international community to continue providing humanitarian aid for Syria and emphasised the necessity for a consensus on the humanitarian aid issue.

Politics AIPA advisory council meets to reinforce cooperation in drug fight The 3rd meeting of the AIPA (ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly) Advisory Council on Dangerous Drugs (AIPACODD) was held online on June 29 with a view to helping enhance regional cooperation towards a drug-free ASEAN community.

Politics Congratulations to Cambodian People’s Party’s founding anniversary The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has sent a message of congratulations to the Central Committee of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) on its 69th founding anniversary (June 28, 1951-2020).

ASEAN EU Ambassador hails Vietnam for successfully hosting 36th ASEAN Summit EU Ambassador to ASEAN Igor Driesmans has hailed Vietnam for successfully hosting the 36th ASEAN Summit by overcoming some truly unprecedented challenges.