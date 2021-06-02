Business Aquatic product exports rise 14 percent in five months Vietnam earned 790 million USD from exporting aquatic products in May, lifting the total figure in the first five months of this year to nearly 3.3 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 14 percent.

Business Vietnam striving to enhance transparency in wood sector Vietnam is working hard to complete its legal corridor and tighten the examination and supervision of imported wood materials to ensure transparency in the wood sector and meet the strict origin rules in foreign markets.