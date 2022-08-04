Society Workers to have four National Day days off Workers nationwide will have a total of four days off from September 1 to 4 on the occasion of National Day, according to the Office of the Government.

Society Traditional taxis make a comeback In recent years, when app-based ride-hailing services appeared and grew stronger in Vietnam, many people gradually turned away from traditional taxis.

Society Vietnamese airlines reroute flights to avoid airspace near Taiwan Vietnam Airlines will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Northeast Asia, including Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China), and the US from August 4 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills.

Society 3,000 children to join “LofKun Happy Run” event in HCM City As many as 3,000 children aged under 15 nationwide will participate in the “LofKun Happy Run” programme in Ho Chi Minh City this month, according to the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organisation Central Council.