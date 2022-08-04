Vietnam, RoK strengthen cooperation in labour, employment, social affairs
Delegates to the workshop (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Labour, employment and social cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea since the two countries established diplomatic relations 30 years ago was reviewed at a workshop in Hanoi on August 3.
The event was co-organised by Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs and the RoK’s Ministry of Employment and Labour.
Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan affirmed at the workshop that the two countries have conducted many cooperative activities in labour, employment, occupational education, human resources development, labour safety and hygiene, social security, social insurance and gender equality.
Such collaboration has brought economic benefits to both people and enterprises of the two countries, he said.
At present, the RoK is the biggest foreign investor in Vietnam with 9,223 valid projects and aggregate capital of 74.7 billion USD as of December 2021. Bilateral trade totaled 78.1 billion USD in 2021. More than 9,000 Korean-invested enterprises are operating in Vietnam, creating jobs for over 700,000 labourers.
Meanwhile, 39,659 Vietnamese labourers are working in the RoK.
At the workshop, delegates focused their discussion on issues related to labour and migrant workers, and skill development, which they said are a pillar of the bilateral cooperation.
They also shared good models of labour cooperation, such as programmes for workers returning to Vietnam from the RoK and partnership between universities of the two countries./.