– The upcoming official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK) by Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son is expected to contribute to fostering relations between Vietnam and the RoK, towards a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung has said.Son will pay an official visit to the RoK and attend the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)-run Southeast Asia Regional Programme (SEARP) ministerial meeting from February 9-11 at the invitation of his RoK counterpart Chung Eui-yong and OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann.This is the first visit to the RoK by a Vietnamese foreign minister over the past five years, and also the first by Son after his appointment to the position, the ambassador told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), adding that the visit opens up activities marking the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (1992-2022).Given complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the visit demonstrates the resolve to maintain and boost the bilateral relationship, he noted.According to the diplomat, Son will hold working sessions with officials of the RoK, during which they will look into the celebration of the diplomatic ties, and orientations for the relations as agreed by senior leaders of the two countries.Priority cooperation areas would be politics-diplomacy, national defence-security, economy and social affairs, for peace, stability, collaboration and development of the two countries, Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia and other regions.The two sides will work to consolidate the existing cooperation spheres and open up new ones, while restoring those disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Son is scheduled to meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the RoK, the ambassador said.The minister will attend the OECD -run Southeast Asia Regional Programme ( SEARP ), to be hosted by the RoK, in his capacity as the co-chair of the programme for 2022-2025.As coordinator for the ASEAN-RoK relations for 2020-2023, Son will also engage in discussions with Korean partners in this regard.