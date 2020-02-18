Society Gov't considers giving Vietnam Railways back to Transport Ministry Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested for an analysis on a proposal to move Vietnam Railways (VNR) under the umbrella of the Ministry of Transport following legal confusion that left the corporation with no budget for railway maintenance.

Society Hanoi to inspect use and management of apartment buildings The Hanoi Construction Department has announced that it will inspect the use and management of apartment buildings in the capital city this year.

Society Many HCM City universities offer programmes in English Many universities in HCM City offer programmes in English to enable their students to communicate in that language when they work elsewhere in the ASEAN Economic Community, within which the bloc’s nationals can freely migrate.

Society Vietnamese university listed in top 10 ASEAN research universities Ton Duc Thang University has become the only representative from Vietnam to be named among the top 10 excellent research universities in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to US Web of Science data.