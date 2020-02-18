Vietnam, RoK to boost ties in vocational education
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wan on February 18 expressed their wish to further enhance their countries’ cooperation in vocational education.
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung (R) meets with RoK Ambassador Park Noh-wan in Hanoi on February 18 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung and Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam Park Noh-wan on February 18 expressed their wish to further enhance their countries’ cooperation in vocational education.
At the working session in Hanoi, Ambassador Park said he hopes the RoK and Vietnam will continue developing win-win cooperation and the Vietnamese Government will keep support Korean businesses.
He also expected stronger collaboration in vocational training, especially for vulnerable groups in society, calling on the Vietnamese ministry to support the MoU on labour cooperation to be renewed and the social insurance agreement to be signed soon.
About 9,000 Korean firms are operating in Vietnam, the diplomat noted, voicing his hope that Vietnam will issue more policies to attract businesses from his country.
For his part, Minister Dung said the two countries have recorded clear progress in labour cooperation. In 2019, more than 7,000 Vietnamese came to work in the RoK thanks to the RoK’s employment permit system implemented on a larger scale and in a transparent manner.
Besides, thanks to both sides’ efforts, the rate of Vietnamese working illegally in the Northeast Asian nation has been brought down to under 30 percent. The collaboration in social security has also proved fruitful, he added.
The countries’ MoU on labour cooperation, which was signed in 2018 and already expired, is set to be renewed in March or early April. Meanwhile, the agreement on social insurance, on which there have been four rounds of negotiation, is expected to be inked in November this year, according to the minister.
At the meeting, Dung highly valued the RoK’s experience in vocational training and honouring persons with high achievements at regional and international skills competitions.
He said he hopes bilateral partnerships in vocational education will be further promoted, and the two countries will recognise each other’s diplomas so as to open up a new period of cooperation in vocational education./.