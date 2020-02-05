Society Travel agencies discuss easing impact of coronavirus outbreak A teleconference was held in Hanoi on February 5 to discuss measures mitigating the impact of coronavirus outbreak on Vietnam’s tourism.

Society Government issue decree on naturalisation The government recently issued a decree detailing various provisions and measures to implement the Vietnam Law on Nationality.

Society PM orders attention to bird flu fight Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered ministries, agencies and authorities of centrally-run cities and provinces to strengthen measures in the fight against the A/H5N1 flu on poultry and humans, while the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel corona virus (nCoV) is spreading.

Society Online teaching offered during school closure Teachers at schools, colleges and universities in Ho Chi Minh City are applying a wide range of teaching methods to help their students learn online while the schools are closed until February 9 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.