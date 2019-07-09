Officials from the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the RoK’s Supreme Prosecutor’s Office (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have agreed to continue their cooperation in fighting terrorism, drug, high-tech, economic and sex crimes, money laundering and trafficking.The consensus was reached during the talks between Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam and RoK Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il in Seoul on July 9.The two sides also concurred to enhance criminal judicial support and collaboration in the extradition and transfer of sentenced persons, while improving the efficiency of personnel training cooperation.Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il hailed Minister To Lam’s visit to the RoK, saying that it will contribute to deepening the strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries, as well as between RoK law enforcement agencies and the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security.The Prosecutor General expressed his regrets for the recent assault on a Vietnamese-born wife by her Korean husband, and noted that the RoK’s Supreme Prosecutor’s Office is working with competent agencies to promptly deal with the incident, ensuring legitimate rights and interests of foreigners married to Koreans.For his part, Lam thanked the active engagement of the Supreme Prosecutor’s Office and other relevant agencies of the RoK in the investigation and settlement of the abuse case.Host and guest highlighted the strong development across spheres of the Vietnam-RoK relations since the two countries set up diplomatic ties 25 years ago, especially since they elevated their relationship to a strategic cooperative partnership in 2009.They took note of the effective implementation of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in cross-border crime combat, which was signed between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security and the RoK Supreme Prosecutor’s Office during Moon’s visit to Vietnam last January.The two sides agreed that the MoU has opened up a new chapter and created a legal corridor for bilateral partnership.-VNA