Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets voters in Hai Phong Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and the National Assembly deputy delegation of Hai Phong city met with voters in Cat Hai district on November 30 on the outcomes of the NA’s freshly-concluded 8th session.

Politics NA leader hails An Giang border guard force’s performance National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has lauded the efforts of the border guard force of An Giang in managing the national border and ensuring political security as well as social order and safety in border areas over the years.

Politics PM chairs cabinet meeting on building draft Solution 01 for 2020 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 29 chaired a meeting of the cabinet with representatives of various ministries on key tasks and measures to realise the socio – economic development plan and the State budget projection for 2020 (draft Solution 01).

Politics Deputy PM receives UN HIV/AIDS official Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Committee for AIDS, Drug and Prostitution Prevention and Control Vu Duc Dam hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 29 for Director of the Joint UN Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Regional Support Team for Asia and the Pacific Eamonn Murphy.