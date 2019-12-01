Vietnam, Romania tighten bilateral cooperation
The Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a get-together in Hanoi on November 30 by to mark the 101st Great Union Day of Romania (December 1).
(Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) held a get-together in Hanoi on November 30 by to mark the 101st Great Union Day of Romania (December 1).
The annual event was designed to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Romania.
Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association Tong Van Nga affirmed that the countries’ friendship continued to record positive developments through diplomatic activities in 2019.
However, two-way trade turnover has yet to match the countries’ potential and cooperation, he noted.
2020 will mark the 70th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Romania diplomatic relations, Nga said, stressing that the year will be an important milestone for the bilateral friendship.
Romania has supported Vietnam during the country’s struggle for independence and reunification in the past and the national construction at present. More than 3,000 students, post-graduates and trainees have been trained in Romania, while over 2,000 Vietnamese labourers are working in the European nation.
He added that in the coming time, the Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association will launch a number of activities to promote the bilateral relations to the countries’ young generations.
For his part, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Emil Ghitulescu described the bilateral friendship as a heritage that needs to be maintained and promoted.
On the occasion, the Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association presented certificates of merit to individuals and collectives with outstanding contributions to the association and the two countries’ friendship and cooperation./.
The annual event was designed to strengthen the bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Romania.
Addressing the event, President of the Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association Tong Van Nga affirmed that the countries’ friendship continued to record positive developments through diplomatic activities in 2019.
However, two-way trade turnover has yet to match the countries’ potential and cooperation, he noted.
2020 will mark the 70th founding anniversary of the Vietnam-Romania diplomatic relations, Nga said, stressing that the year will be an important milestone for the bilateral friendship.
Romania has supported Vietnam during the country’s struggle for independence and reunification in the past and the national construction at present. More than 3,000 students, post-graduates and trainees have been trained in Romania, while over 2,000 Vietnamese labourers are working in the European nation.
He added that in the coming time, the Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association will launch a number of activities to promote the bilateral relations to the countries’ young generations.
For his part, Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam Emil Ghitulescu described the bilateral friendship as a heritage that needs to be maintained and promoted.
On the occasion, the Vietnam-Romania Friendship Association presented certificates of merit to individuals and collectives with outstanding contributions to the association and the two countries’ friendship and cooperation./.