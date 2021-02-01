Vietnam Rubber Group posts rising revenue and profit
The Vietnam Rubber Industry Group JSC reported 21.17 trillion VND (915.6 million USD) in revenue and 5.23 trillion VND in post-tax profit in 2020. (Photo: nongnghiep.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Rubber Industry Group JSC reported 21.17 trillion VND (915.6 million USD) in revenue and 5.23 trillion VND in post-tax profit in 2020, year-on-year increases of 6.9 percent and 36.4 percent, respectively.
It had earlier targeted recording over 24.64 trillion VND in revenue and pre-tax profit of more than 4.9 trillion VND for 2020.
The company reported consolidated net revenue and post-tax profit in the fourth quarter of more than 9 trillion VND and nearly 3.2 trillion VND, up 27.1 percent and 90.1 percent year-on-year.
As of December 21, it had total assets of over 79.64 trillion VND, up 1.4 percent compared to January 1, 2020. Fixed assets were valued at more than 30.2 trillion VND.
It is now stepping up restructuring and rearranging its member companies.
It recently completed its divestment from the Sai Gon VRG Investment JSC by selling 9.34 million shares valued at some 1.32 trillion VND./.