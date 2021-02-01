Business Cambodia’s suspension of fish import goes against WTO trade liberation spirit: Minister Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said Cambodia’s recent suspension of the import of some species of fish from neighbouring countries goes against a trade liberation spirit of the World Trade Organisation and the ASEAN Economic Community, of which both countries are members.

Business Scholar suggests measures for Vietnam’s sustainable economic growth Prof. Tran Van Tho, a former lecturer at Japan’s Waseda University suggested several measures for Vietnam to achieve sustainable economic development in the next period in an interview recently granted to a Vietnam News Agency reporter in Tokyo.

Business German newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s potential for foreign investment Boerse-online.de – a German securities news site, on January 30 ran an article highlighting the great potential of the Vietnamese market for foreign investment, saying that it is the time for investors to look to the Southeast Asian market.

Business Infographic Orientations for new national industrial policy towards 2030 Vietnam’s new industrial policy is built with the aim to include Vietnam in top ASEAN economies in terms of industrial competitiveness.