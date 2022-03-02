Vietnam, Russia agree to sustain growth in economy-trade cooperation
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi on March 1 had a meeting with First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin and Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council to discuss the nations’ cooperation in the current situation.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi (R) and First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin. (Photo: VNA)
Their discussion revolved around measures to further promote the bilateral collaboration in economy-trade, tourism, and people-to-people exchange.
The sides stated that Vietnam and Russia consider each other a reliable partner and a priority in their respective foreign policies, and look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of their comprehensive strategic partnership this year.
The officials were pleased to see that in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnamese and Russian leaders and parliaments continued to exchange information and keep in touch. They hailed President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s official visit to Russia in December last year and agreed that more visits of their leaders will be organised in the time to come.
The Russian side affirmed to work with local competent agencies to realise the outcomes of President Phuc’s trip for economic and trade ties between the countries going on par with their political relations.
For his part, Khoi suggested that the Federal Council pay attention to promoting cooperation between localities of the two countries, and continue to support the construction of the Ho Chi Minh statue in Saint Petersburg – which is expected to be inaugurated in 2023 on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the late Vietnamese President’s visit to Russia.
He requested the body further assist Vietnamese expatriates and create favorable conditions for the operation of Vietnamese investors like TH Group in Russia.
Discussing the Ukraine situation, the diplomat said Vietnam is very concerned about it and called on relevant parties to exercise restraint, abide by the United Nations Charter and basic principles of international law, and continue dialogue to seek a peaceful solution.
Khoi added Vietnam pays attention to ensuring the absolute safety of lives, property, legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens and businesses in the current situation./.