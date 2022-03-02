Business SWIFT ban on Russia poses certain but temporary difficulties for payments in agricultural trade That Russia is excluded from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) will pose certain but possibly temporary difficulties for payments of Vietnam’s trade transactions, and agricultural traders will find out new payment methods soon, insiders said.

Business Hoa Phat's steel sales enjoy 2.3-fold rise in February Vietnam’s largest steelmaker, Hoa Phat Group, sold a total of 450,000 tonnes of construction steel products in February, representing a 2.3-fold increase year on year and a rise of 17 percent against January.

Business Ninh Thuan has ambitious plans to develop sea-based economy The south-central province of Ninh Thuan, which is endowed with a 105km coastline and abundant aquatic resources, is focusing on developing its marine economy and coastal industries.

Business HCM City's retail sales of goods, services down 6.6 percent in two months Ho Chi Minh City’s total retail sales of goods and revenues from services exceeded 89.09 trillion VND (3.9 billion USD) in February, up 0.4 percent against the previous month and 0.9 percent from the same period last year.