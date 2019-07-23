The National Committee on Youth of Vietnam and the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs on July 23 sign a cooperation agreement for the 2019-2022 period. (Source: qdnd.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Committee on Youth of Vietnam and the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs on July 23 signed a cooperation agreement for the 2019-2022 period.



Under the terms of the agreement, the two sides will step up exchanges between young leaders, share information about and experience in youth affairs in each country, cooperate in volunteer activities and promote collaboration between young businesspeople.



The signing of the pact followed the talks between Chairman of National Committee on Youth of Vietnam Le Quoc Phong, who is also First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Alexander Bugayev in Hanoi.



Their meeting formed part of the Vietnam-Russia Youth Forum that is being held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and the northeastern province of Quang Ninh from July 23-29.



The forum, together with the Russia-Vietnam Youth Forum slated for September 24 to October 1 in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, aim to welcome the Vietnam-Russia and Russia-Vietnam Year and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on basic principles for Vietnam-Russia friendship.



During the talks, Phong affirmed that Vietnamese youngsters are aware of their responsibility to make all-out efforts to contribute to promoting the traditional friendship between the two nations.



He highlighted cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian young people through exchanges and joint events, saying the two countries and the agencies in particular still have substantial potential for collaboration in youth affairs.



For his part, Bugayev expressed his hope for stronger cooperation between youth-related agencies of the two countries, and suggested partnerships in volunteer activities, new-style rural area building and support to startups.



The two sides noted their belief that cooperation between the two agencies will be enhanced in the time ahead, contributing to the development of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership.-VNA