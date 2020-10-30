At the event (Photo: VNA)



Ba Ria – Vung Tau (VNA) – A Vietnam – Russia cultural exchange took place in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau on October 29.



The event was meant to celebrate the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on fundamental principles of Vietnam – Russia friendship.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Tuan said Vietnam – Russia ties have been growing over the past years with high political trust and regular visits at all levels.



Amid complicated and uncertain developments in the region and the world, especially COVID-19, the two countries stood together to overcome challenges and win over the pandemic.



Ties between the province and Russia expanded in the fields of oil and gas, tourism, maritime and construction, with Vietsovpetro oil and gas joint venture becoming a symbol of successful cooperation between the two nations. Ba Ria – Vung Tau also exports major goods such as seafood, cashew nuts and apparel to Russia.



Exchange activities are regularly held by the provincial chapter of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, the provincial Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association and Vietsovpetro’s Trade Union, contributing to deepening ties between the two peoples, especially for Russians living and working in the locality.



Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Popov Aleksei Vladimirovich stressed that together with State-level bilateral ties, relationship between Vietnamese and Russian localities have also been reinforced.



Participants at the event watched a documentary featuring the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and activities of the Vietnam – Russia Friendship Association, as well as enjoyed music performances and traditional cuisines of the two nations./.

VNA