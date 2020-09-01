The Russian delegation at the event (Photo: Russia's Ministry of Economic Development)

Moscow (VNA) - Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong and Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilichev co-chaired a teleconference of the Vietnam-Russia Senior Working Group on prioritised investment projects on August 31.

The two sides discussed the implementation of joint investment projects in the priority list, including the construction of a centre for nuclear science and technology in Vietnam, the establishment of auto manufacturing joint ventures and Russian firms’ participation in e-government development in the country.

They also touched upon cooperation prospects in new fields and the possibility of carrying out approved projects.

The Russian side put forward ideas related to projects in waste treatment, digital technology and pharmaceutical chemistry, public security, electrical energy and power lines.

Ilichev also called for Vietnam’s support for the initiatives to arrange an online Mathematical Olympiad for students BRICS nations, which is set to be launched on Russia’s Uchi.ru education platform.

Vietnamese students have taken part in the event since April, according to the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

At the event, delegates also discussed cooperation in curbing the spread of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, particularly the supply and production of Russia’s vaccine against COVID-19 in Vietnam.

Data from Russian authorities showed that despite the pandemic, two-way trade rose 4.7 percent to 2.3 billion USD in the first half of 2020. Russia’s exports to Vietnam surged 43 percent to 682 million USD, primarily foodstuff, machinery and metal.

The Vietnam-Russia Senior Working Group on prioritised investment projects was set up in accordance with a joint statement signed in 2012 during Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s official visit to Vietnam./.