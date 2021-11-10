Health COVID-19: New cases on November 9 top 8,133 Vietnam recorded 8,133 cases of COVID-19 in 55 localities during 24 hours from 4pm November 8 to 4pm November 9, including 4 imported cases, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination for students given to localities: official The Ministry of Health has provided guidelines to localities on COVID-19 vaccination as part of efforts to allow students to return to school, Deputy Minister Do Xuan Tuyen said at a press conference following the Government's regular meeting for October.