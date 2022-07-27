Politics ☀️ Morning digest on July 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Greetings to Cuba on 69th anniversary of Moncada Barracks attack Top leaders of Vietnam on July 26 extended their greetings to their Cuban counterparts on the 69th anniversary of the Attack on Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953-2022).

Politics Quang Ngai urged to promote regional linkages Quang Ngai should pay greater attention to planning, with priority given to promoting regional linkages and expanding connectivity between its Chu Lai Open Economic Zone (OEZ) and Dung Quat Economic Zone (EZ) as well as the Central Highlands, according to National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics PM chairs monthly Cabinet meeting on legislation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a monthly Cabinet meeting on legislation in Hanoi on July 26, with four draft laws (amended) tabled for discussion.