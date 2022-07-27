Vietnam, Russia exchange greetings on 10th anniversary of bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged messages of greetings on July 27 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership./.
Illustrative image (Photo: https://vnembassy-moscow.mofa.gov.vn/)
