Illustrative image

Hanoi (VNA) –President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin exchanged messages of greetings on July 27 on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership./. 
