Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien (R) receives First Deputy Speaker of Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council Andrey Yatskin (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien on February 17 received a delegation of the Russian Federal Assembly’s Federation Council led by its First Deputy Speaker Andrey Yatskin.



Yatskin, who is also head of the council’s group for cooperation with the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA), is on a working visit to



During the meeting, Chien said Vietnam will forever remember the great support from Russia across different periods of time, especially the most difficult eras in Vietnam's history.



Vietnam hopes that the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries will be further promoted and achieve more good results, he added.



The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) strongly supports the close and friendly cooperation in many aspects between the two nations’ legislatures, and the party will create the most favourable conditions for the two sides to fulfill their commitments and cooperation agreements, Chien affirmed.



He expressed his belief that both nations will have effective solutions to solve difficulties and meet each side’s wishes.



Cooperation between Vietnamese and Russian localities is also a basis for the two sides to tap potential and strengths to achieve practical results, he noted.



For his part, Yatskin spoke highly of the political position and leadership role of the CPV for the country's development; and Vietnam's foreign policy, including enhancing relations with the former Soviet Union, and Russia today.



Yatskin said in his talks with Vietnamese NA Vice Chairman and President of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Nguyen Khac Dinh, the two sides discussed and agreed on measures to promote cooperation between the two legislative bodies and between the two friendship parliamentarians’ groups. They include promoting exchange of delegations, strengthen coordination in supervising and urging the effective implementation of cooperation agreements signed by the two governments.



He affirmed that the delegation’s visit to Vietnam shows the importance Russia places on the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, and his country’s support for the central role of ASEAN in the region.



The guest thanked Vietnam for its contributions to promoting the ASEAN - Russia relations in recent years.



He took the occasion to suggest the CPV continue to support and promote the comprehensive strategic partnership in general, and cooperation projects in various fields between the two countries in particular./.

VNA