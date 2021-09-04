Politics Vietnam attends 36th Meeting of ICAPP Standing Committee A Vietnamese delegation led by Nguyen Thi Hoang Van, deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations, attended the 36th meeting of the Standing Committee of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), held online on September 3.

Politics Vietnam Spark Board meets to support Vietnam in COVID-19 fight, post-pandemic recovery Vietnamese Ambassador to the United States Ha Kim Ngoc has highly appreciated and expressed his hope that the Vietnam Spark Plan would help set forth breakthrough initiatives for Vietnam to overcome challenges and maintain strong development momentum.

Politics Vietnam enjoys rising position in international arena: Ambassador Major newspapers of Laos as well as the Lao National Television and Radio have posted an interview granted by Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung to local media on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2, 1945-2021).

Politics Foreign parliamentary leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day Parliamentary leaders have sent letters of congratulations to Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue on the 76th National Day of Vietnam (September 2).