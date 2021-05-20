Vietnam, Russia forge cooperation in political education in military
General Luong Cuong, head of the VPA General Department of Politics (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs of the Russian Armed Forces will enhance cooperation in such priority areas such as political and ideological education.
The agreement was reached during an online talk between General Luong Cuong, head of the VPA General Department of Politics and Senior Lieutenant General Andrey Kartapolov, Russian Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the Main Directorate for Political-Military Affairs, on May 20.
The two sides will also maintain meetings between their leaders, exchange experience in military communication work, further cooperate in personnel training, support each other in international activities hosted by Russia, and promote collaboration in military history.
They also concurred to provide mutual support at multilateral military and defence mechanisms and forums within ASEAN or those where the grouping holds the central role, particularly the ASEAN Defence Minister’ Meeting Plus (ADMM ), in order to contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and the world at large.
The officers shared the view that cooperation between the two defence ministries and their agencies in particular has been strengthened over the past time, significantly contributing to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
Cuong affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, people and army always remember the great and effective assistance of people of the former Soviet Union and present Russia, as well as Russian armed forces during Vietnam's struggle for national liberation and the cause of national construction.
He lauded the role played by Russia, particularly its defence ministry, in settling international issues to maintain peace, stability, cooperation and development in the world and Asia-Pacific.
The General expressed his hope that the Vietnam-Russia ties, including defence cooperation, will grow stronger in the time ahead./.