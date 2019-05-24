Minister-Head of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung (second from right) (Source: VNA)

– Minister-Head of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung held a working session with Russian Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Konstantin Noskov in Moscow on May 23 to discuss measures to boost cooperation in e-government building.At the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on the implementation of the two agencies’ memorandum of understanding on cooperation, under which a project on building a national cyber-security system is considered a special cooperative scheme and has drawn special attention from Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.Dung told the host that the Government Office is exerting efforts to set up a national public service portal, scheduled to be launched this November. The office is also working on a governance centre of the Government and the Prime Minister, and an Indicator Reporting Information System.These works need help from Russia’s experienced experts, he affirmed.Noskov shared his country’s experience in implementing infrastructure projects to facilitate the building of an e-government, including an e-document exchange system between different sectors, an electronic identity system, and a national public service portal. The three projects have been carried out in Russia over the past decade with a total investment of around 14 million USD.He said that his ministry is coordinating closely with Vietnam’s Government Information Security Committee in building a cyber-security system, and plans to cooperate with Hanoi’s People’s Committee in building smart city-VNA