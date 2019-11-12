Society Programme to provide clean water for mountainous areas Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a programme on searching for underground water resources to supply mountainous areas and areas facing shortages of water.

Society Two die, one go missing due to storm Nakri Two persons died while preparing for storm Nakri and one went missing due to the storm as of 17:00 on November 12, according to the office of the Central Steering Committee on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Society Ho Chi Minh City’s photo exhibition features ethnic groups A photo exhibition featuring 52 ethnic groups in Ho Chi Minh City opened on Nguyen Hue walking street on November 12.

Society HCM City’s leader welcomes delegates of SSEAYP Vice Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee Vo Thi Dung on November 12 hosted a reception for delegates of the 46th Ship for the Southeast Asian Youth Programme (SSEAYP) as part of their ongoing visit to the southern city from November 10-13.