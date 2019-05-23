Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (left) and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev speak at the launching ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam were launched at a ceremony in Moscow on May 22 night, with the Prime Ministers of the two countries attending.The event took place during the ongoing official visit to Russia from May 20-23 by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, made at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Dmitry A. Medvedev.In his remarks, PM Phuc highlighted the close relations between the two countries and recalled the signing of the treaty on fundamental principles of Vietnam-Russia friendship 25 years ago, describing it as opening up a new chapter for the bilateral ties.The Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam are expected to help enhance the friendship, traditional fraternity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, he said.The important event will include hundreds of activities like exchanges, celebrations, trade, trade and investment promotion programmes, and art performances to be held in localities of both nations.PM Phuc said he believes that more people will come to Vietnam and Russia to work, travel and study, and more businesses from the two countries will set up cooperation, helping to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership.For his part, PM Medvedev also emphasised the special and multi-faceted cooperation between Vietnam and Russia, as well as their resolve to consolidate the relationship.Russia rejoiced at the achievements Vietnam has recorded in socio-economic development, and the promotion of its prestige in the region and the world at large, the host said.The leader said Russians like exploring Vietnamese history, arts and culture, adding that more than 600,000 Russians visited the Southeast Asian nation last year.About 700 guests at the ceremony were treated to a special art performance staged by Vietnamese artists.Earlier, the two PMs visited a painting and photo exhibition featuring culture, land and people of the two countries.-VNA