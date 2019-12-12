Vietnam, Russia hold first inter-parliamentary committee meeting
Moscow (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin on December 11 co-chaired the first meeting of the inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between the two legislatory bodies.
Both sides said they are determined to play a part in fostering the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership and agreed on the importance of common measures to develop more practical cooperation in potential areas.
They agreed that bilateral ties have grown strongly in recent years in the fields of politics, economy, trade, investment, defence and security, science and technology, culture and tourism, and emphasised that promoting multi-faceted relations is in the interests of the two countries’ people.
The leaders spoke highly of the exchange of parliamentary experience during the implementation of international conventions attended by Vietnam and Russia.
They affirmed the parliament’s significant role in enhancing the comprehensive strategic partnership, particularly strengthening the legal basis for the bilateral relations. They expressed their willingness to facilitate the implementation of the two countries’ agreements in order to boost bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, investment and performance of businesses from both sides.
The top legislators stressed the importance of close coordination between the two sides at international parliamentary organisations, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, meetings with dialogue partners at the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments and the International Forum “Development of Parliamentarism.”
They also agreed to step up coordination at regional and global forums.
The Vietnamese side voiced its support for Russian initiatives in developing parliamentarism and promoting multilateral cooperation among legislative bodies.
The two sides showed their determination to boost bilateral multi-faceted partnerships on the basis of equality, adherence to international rules, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs for peace, stability and sustainable development.
They exchanged broad views on common steps which must be taken to bolster bilateral cooperation in education and training, culture and tourism, exchange between localiies, defence and security.
They also reached a concensus on expanding exchange of information and applicable legal documents in emerging areas such as the digital economy, cyber management and high technology, among others.
The two sides agreed to schedule the committee’s second meeting in Vietnam in 2020./.