Politics Top legislator meets leader of Communist Party of Russian Federation National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on December 11 (local time) met with leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov as part of her official visit to Russia.

Politics NA Chairwoman holds talks with leader of Russia’s State Duma National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav V. Volodin held talks in Moscow on December 11 as part of the former’s official visit to Russia.

Politics Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh meets with Lao top leaders Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh paid courtesy calls to General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President Bounnhang Vorachith and Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on December 11, as part of his working visit to Laos.

Politics General Staff Chief meets Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Commander Sen. Lt. Gen. Phan Van Giang, Chief of General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army and Deputy Minister of Defence, received in Hanoi on December 11 Commander of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defence Force, Admiral Yamamura Hiroshi, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.