Vietnam, Russia review 30-year partnership in preserving President Ho Chi Minh’s body
The Management Board of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and the All-Russian Research Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (VILAR) reviewed their 30-year direct partnership in ensuring long-term preservation and absolute safety of the body of President Ho Chi Minh during a conference in Moscow on May 30.
Major General Bui Hai Son, Acting Head of the Mausoleum Management Board, addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)
Addressing the event, Major General Bui Hai Son, Acting Head of the Mausoleum Management Board, noted that the two sides have directly cooperated in preserving the preservation of the Vietnamese national leader since 1992 and are implementing their collaboration agreement for the 2021-2025 period.
Over the past 30 years, their partnership has been fruitful, ensuring that the body of President Ho Chi Minh is preserved with absolute safety, he said.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi highlighted the loyal friendship between Vietnam and Russia, and lauded the effective support that Russian experts have given to Vietnam in many areas, including the preservation of President Ho Chi Minh’s body.
VILAR Director, Academician Nikolai Sidelnikov said that over the years, the institute has coordinated closely with the Mausoleum Management Board to set up Vietnam-Russia medical and scientific councils at the national level to evaluate the state of President Ho Chi Minh’s body. In 2019, the council, comprising Vietnamese and Russian experts, assessed that the body is in good conditions without any changes in data compared to the examination data recorded in previous evaluations.
Participants at the event underlined that the successful cooperation between the board and the VILAR is a symbol for the sound traditional friendship and partnership between the two sides and the two countries in general.
On the occasion, one collective and three individuals were honoured with the third-class Labour Order, while six Russian officials and experts who have shown outstanding performance during the 30-year direct cooperation between the board and the VILAR were presented with the Friendship Order./.