Society More than three million passengers have travelled the Hanoi Metro Statistics from Hanoi Metro company show that, from its first day of commercial operation in November last year to May 26, more than 3.1 million passengers have used the Cat Linh-Ha Dong 2A line.

Society State leader praises man for life-saving bravery State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 31 sent his of commendations to Dinh Van Chien, a resident in Ho Son commune of Tam Dao district, northern Vinh Phuc province, for the latter’s saving of the life of a family on a motorbike.

Society All Vietnamese contestants secure prizes at 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad All eight Vietnamese students participating in the 2022 Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) have won prizes, bringing home one silver, two bronze medals and five certificates of merit, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.