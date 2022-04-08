Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi and Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin discussed measures to beef up agricultural cooperation between the two countries during a meeting in Moscow on April 7.They shared the view that trade of farm produce between the two countries had yet to meet their expectations as well as capacity of their businesses.According to Ambassador Khoi, as of late 2021, Russia had allowed 50 Vietnamese firms to ship aquatic products to Russia. Meanwhile, 55 Russian enterprises were permitted to export meat and 77 others aquatic products to the Southeast Asian nation.This is an important premise for the two countries to consolidate and expand their collaboration in agricultural trade and production, he stressed.For his part, Levin held that Vietnam and Russia hold substantial potential to boost their partnership in agricultural trade, noting that many of their products could be exported to the respective markets.Reviewing a range of events and measures taken last year to boost the collaboration, the official emphasised that such measures have significantly contributed to bilateral agricultural trade.Vietnam’s agricultural exports to Russia reached 612.7 million USD last year, up 25 percent from 2020. Meanwhile, Russia shipped 523.1 million USD worth of farm produce to Vietnam, a year-on-year rise of 21 percent.Vietnam is Russia’s leading supplier of coffee, aquatic products, cashew nuts, pepper and tea, among others.Russia is a major meat supplier for Vietnam, with revenue of 137 million USD in 2021, accounting for 43 percent of Russia’s total pork export value. Russia’s fertilizer exports to Vietnam also surged 162 percent last year to reach 153.3 million USD./.