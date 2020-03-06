Politics Friendship Order presented to Finland-Vietnam Friendship Association President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga handed over the Friendship Order, presented by State President Nguyen Phu Trong, to the Finland - Vietnam Friendship Association (FVFA) at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 6.

Politics Deputy PM Pham Binh Minh receives Russian deputy foreign minister Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on March 6 received First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov, who is in Hanoi to attend the 11th strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence and security between the two countries.

Politics Party official receives US-ASEAN Business Council delegation Politburo member and head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh hosted a reception for a delegation of the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC) in Hanoi on March 5.

Politics US naval ships’ visit to Vietnam helps promote bilateral ties The current visit of US Navy aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG52) to the central coastal city of Da Nang contributes to the development of the relations between Vietnam and the US, according to Spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.