Vietnam, Russia seek ways to enhance bilateral ties
At the dialogue (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and Russia sought measures to step up their bilateral ties, and discussed regional and international issues of share concern during their 11th strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence and security in Hanoi on March 6.
The dialogue was co-chaired by Vietnam’s Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov.
The sides highlighted the trustworthy and close relationship between the two countries and peoples, and rejoiced at the positive developments of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership over the past time.
They said diverse activities have been held within the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam (2019-2020) to mark the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and the 25th anniversary of the signing of the treaty on fundamental principles of the Vietnam-Russia friendship.
Officials also reviewed the implementation of high-level agreements reached during official visits to Russia by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in 2018, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan last year, among others.
The two sides affirmed their resolve to maintain and push the dynamic growth momentum of cooperation across spheres, ranging from politics to economy-trade, national defence-security, science-technology, education-training, culture and tourism, as well as collaboration between localities.
They agreed to effectively realise the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union in order to raise trade between the two countries to 10 billion USD.
They also shared the views on the profound changes of the regional and international situation, and the need to step up information exchange and close coordination at multilateral forums, especially at the time when Vietnam serves as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 and the ASEAN Chair in 2020.
Vietnam affirmed the importance the country attaches to Russia’s role and voice in global issues and security, while Russia lauded Vietnam’s increasing position in the region and the world at large, as well as the Southeast Asian country’s active role in ASEAN, the UN Security Council (UNSC) and multilateral forums.
They committed to joining hands at the UN and other multilateral forums, and working together to contribute to maintaining peace and stability in Asia-Pacific and the world.
The sides also applauded the progress of the ASEAN-Russia relationship over the past time, and pledged that Vietnam and Russia will continue with their close coordination to advance the ASEAN-Russia strategic partnership.
They expressed their support for settling disputes in the East Sea by peaceful measures on the basis of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS) and the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), towards an effective and efficient Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).
Later the same day, the two deputy foreign ministers co-hosted a press conference on the outcomes of the dialogue, during which they stressed that the dialogue demonstrates a high spirit of cooperation.
The Russian official expressed his hope for more high-level delegation exchanges between the two countries in the time ahead to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties, while the host Deputy FM reiterated that as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam stands ready to closely coordinate with Russia to promote the cooperation agenda between ASEAN and Russia, focusing on priority areas set by the grouping.
Vietnam appreciated Russia’s support for the country’s month-long UNSC presidency, and promised to continue its coordination with Russia to ensure the working programme and push ahead with the settlement of issues of international concern, thus ensuring global peace, stability and security.
The Russian Deputy FM also spoke highly of Vietnam’s support for Russia’s initiatives in various fields.
The two sides compared notes on new cooperation orientations to spur regional and global growth./.