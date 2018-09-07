Deputy Minister of Public Security Bui Van Nam (L) and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov signed an agreement between the Vietnamese and Russian Governments on international information security (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Russian President Vladimir Putin witnessed the signing of many cooperation agreements on September 6, within the framework of the former’s ongoing visit to Russia.The deals included an agreement between the Vietnamese and Russian Governments on international information security, and a protocol amending and supplementing the bilateral agreement on the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre.The Ministry of Health of Vietnam and the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrenadzor) signed a deal on epidemic prevention.The Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam and Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation of Russia inked a deal on human resources training in nuclear energy for peaceful purpose.A memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Science and Technology and Russia’s Rosatom was reached in orienting public opinion on the nuclear science and technology centre.The two leaders also witnessed the signing of a collaboration agreement between the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam and Russia’s Ministry of Culture for the 2019-2021 period, along with a deal fostering ties between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture, an agreement between the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PVN) and Russia’s Gazprom Group on dividing products exploited from Lot 09-2/09 in Vietnam’s continental shelf.A memorandum of understanding on cooperation was signed by the Gazprom, the PVN and the People’s Committee of Quang Tri province.The Ministry of Industry and Trade and Russia’s Ministry of Energy inked a deal on affiliation in providing liquefied natural gas and developing thermal electricity in Vietnam.The Saigon-Hanoi Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SHB) and the International Investment Bank (IIB) signed a deal on IBB’s provision of 20 million USD loans to SHB for developing infrastructure works in Vietnam as well as import-export activities of goods from IIB member countries. The two sides will also share information and experience in enhancing operational efficiency and management capacity.A framework sponsor contract between the International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC) and the SHB was signed at an initial value of 20 million EUR.Besides, several other deals were also inked during the CPV leaders’ visit, including a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Rosscongress Foundation of Russia, and another between Sovico Vietnam and Zarubezneft of Russia.-VNA