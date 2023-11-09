Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam (R) and Russia n Minister of Emergency Situations Sen. Lieut. Gen Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich at their meeting in Hanoi on November 9 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General To Lam and



Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Sen. Lieut. Gen Kurenkov Aleksandr Vyacheslavovich agreed on the urgent need to step up coordination between the two countries in order to raise the efficiency of firefighting, and search and rescue operations during their talks in Hanoi on November 9.Lam affirmed that Vietnam values working together with Russia to strengthen the bilateral friendship, making it more effective, substantive, and sustainable.

Regarding cooperation between the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security (MPS) and the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, he said it is thriving across spheres, adding the ministries have maintained experience exchange in emergency preparedness and response.



The Russian ministry has helped the MPS train firefighters and search and rescue forces, provided it with scientific documents and shared experience in training methods.



Vyacheslavovich stressed that the close collaboration, particularly in firefighting, and search and rescue operations, as well as experience exchange in emergency preparedness and response has contributed to deepening the time-honoured friendship between the two countries.



Host and guest consented to increase all-level delegation exchanges, share experience in building early warning centres, and transfer technologies in fire prevention and control, and search and rescue.



The two sides will establish a joint research group to coordinate and share information to complete the legal system on firefighting, and search and rescue operations.



In August 2022, the two ministries signed a memorandum of understanding on the exchange of experience in emergency preparedness and response./.

VNA