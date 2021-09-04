Vietnam, Russia step up educational cooperation
A meeting took place virtually between Vietnam and leaders of Kuzbass, an educational organisation from Russia’s Kemerovo Region on September 3 on the sidelines of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
A meeting took place virtually between Vietnam and leaders of Kuzbass, an educational organisation from Russia's Kemerovo Region on September 3 on the sidelines of the 6th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).
Reports on cooperation between academic establishments of the sides were presented at the event.
Also on the occasion, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology’s Institute for Tropical Technology signed a memorandum of understanding for collaboration with the Kuzbass State Technical University.
The 6th EEF was held in both face-to-face and online formats under the theme of “The Opportunities for the Far East in a World under Transformation” on September 2 – 4. It featured about 70 activities in its agenda in addition to many cultural, sport, and youth exchange programmes.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's correspondents in Russia on the sidelines of the event, Evgeni Vlasov, Deputy Vice-President for International Relations at Russia’s Far Eastern Federal University (FEFU), said information technology, biopharmaceuticals and medicine in general, protecting people, and improving the quality of life will be the future of cooperation between Vietnam and Russia.
According to Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Council of Experts of the Eurasian Research Fund, Vietnam has for years put forth initiatives and suggestions in contribution to the forum's common activities in order to facilitate the development of the region./.