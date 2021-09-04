Society Hanoi aims to effectively wipe out child labour Hanoi is striving to reduce child and juvenile labour (those between seven and 17 years old) to under 1 percent by 2025.

Society President urges education sector to act amid COVID-19 The education sector should act up to the COVID-19 situation and take measures to minimise its negative impact, requested President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his letter sent to the sector at the outset of the 2021-2022 school year.

Society Fishing vessels to be closely controlled to end IUU Preventing and ending vessels’ illegal fishing overseas is the first requirement to lift “yellow card” warning by the European Commission, said Deputy General Director of the Directorate of Fisheries Nguyen Quang Hung.