Vietnam, Russia step up military technical cooperation
Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Senior officials of Vietnam and Russia have discussed contents and measures to further promote bilateral defence cooperation in line with the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
At a reception in Hanoi on November 20 for Vladimir Nikolaevich Drozhzhov, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation and Chairman of the Russian Sub-committee of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Government Committee for Military Technical Cooperation, Minister of National Defence Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich spoke highly of the outcomes of the committee’s 21st meeting.
Lich affirmed that the Vietnamese army and people always keep in mind and are grateful to the people of the former Soviet Union and current Russian Federation for their wholehearted, valuable and effective support and assistance to Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation and present cause of national construction.
The minister voiced his hope that the comprehensive strategic partnership as well as military technical cooperation between Vietnam and Russia would be incessantly strengthened and developed in the coming time.
Earlier, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Be Xuan Truong, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Chairman of the Vietnamese Sub-committee, and Drozhzhov co-chaired the 21st meeting of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Government Committee for Military Technical Cooperation.
Following the event, the chairmen of the two sub-committee signed the minutes of the meeting./.
