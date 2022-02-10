Vietnam - Russia trade hits 6.3 billion USD in 11 months of 2021
The two-way trade between Vietnam and Russia hit 6.3 billion USD in the first 11 months of 2021, up 21.7 percent year-on-year, according to Vietnamese Trade Counselor in Russia Duong Hoang Minh who cited statistics from the Federal Customs Service of Russia.
Among the key agricultural exports to Russia that posted strong values in January – November last year were coffee with 153 million USD (up 20 percent) (Photo: VNA)
During the period, Vietnam exported 4.5 billion USD worth of goods to Russia, posting a yearly rise of 20.4 percent.
Vietnam's plant-based exports to Russia fetched 282 million USD, up 21.6 percent over the same period last year.
Among the key agricultural exports to Russia that posted strong values in January – November last year were coffee with 153 million USD (up 20 percent); fruit and nuts, 75.5 million USD (up 38 percent).
Dried mango is a noteworthy export as it raked in 9.1 million USD, 10 percent higher than that reported in the same period of 2020, and accounting for over 92 percent of Russia’s total import value of this commodity./.