Business Vietnam joins multilateral convention on BEPS prevention Vietnam has officially become the 99th member of the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (MLI).

Business Mekong Delta should become role model in climate change adaptation: Minister The Mekong Delta, the largest agricultural hub of Vietnam, should be confident to surmount difficulties and become a role model in climate change adaptation in the world, said Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan.

Business Reference exchange rate up 4 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on February 10, up 4 VND from the previous day.

Business Programme to support private firms in sustainable business development Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision approving a programme to support private enterprises in sustainable business development in the 2022-2025 period.