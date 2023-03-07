Politics One incumbent, two former officials of Bac Ninh, Hoa Binh expelled from Party Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on March 7 chaired a meeting of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, during which the secretariat decided to expel an incumbent member and a former member of Bac Ninh province’s Party Committee, and a former member of Hoa Binh province’s Party Committee from the Party.

Sci-Tech Vietnam attends IAEA Board of Governors Meeting A Vietnamese delegation led by Ambassador Nguyen Trung Kien, Governor - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), is attending a regular meeting of the agency’s Board of Governors in Vienna from March 6-10.

Politics Prime Minister hosts delegation of Japanese economic organisations Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 7 received a visiting delegation of Japanese economic organisations, who are in Vietnam to attend the Vietnam-Japan high-level economic conference.

Politics HCM City proposes multifaceted cooperation with Denmark Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has suggested boosting cooperation with Denmark in energy transition and restructuring industries towards high-added value, green and sustainable development.