Politics Public security minister pays courtesy call to Sultan of Brunei Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam paid a courtesy call to Sultan of Brunei Haji Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan capital city on February 15.

Politics HCM City bolsters cooperation with Japanese prefecture Ho Chi Minh City wishes to bolster cooperation with Japanese localities, including Wakayama prefecture, in the coming time, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen said on February 14.