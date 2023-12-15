Vietnam, Russia’s Stavropol hold huge cooperation potential: Official
Vietnamese students who studied and are pursuing study in Russia’s Stavropol Region will have an important role to play in enhancing the relations between the two sides, Governor of the region Vladimir Vladimirov has said.
Governor of Russia’s Stavropol Region Vladimir Vladimirov (Photo: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese students who studied and are pursuing study in Russia’s Stavropol Region will have an important role to play in enhancing the relations between the two sides, Governor of the region Vladimir Vladimirov has said.
In a recent meeting with foreign reporters, he highlighted that agriculture, tourism and chemical industry are among the potential areas for cooperation, suggesting promoting collaboration through cultural exchange and multilateral frameworks such as the BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.
He expressed his belief that the region’s potential will be fully tapped through capital movements and trade activities, bringing benefits for the sides.
The official also highlighted the region's strength in agriculture, mineral water sources, green energy production, nitrogen fertilizer production, and mineral resources./.