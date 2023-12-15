Politics PM Chinh arrives in Tokyo, starting Japan trip Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh arrived in Tokyo on December 15, starting his four-day trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities in Japan, at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

Politics Vietnam, Canada vow to boost comprehensive partnership Vietnam wishes to promote its comprehensive partnership with Canada in an effective and substantive manner, towards a higher level, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told visiting Canadian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs David Morrison in Hanoi on December 14.

Politics Party General Secretary’s book offers strategic vision on army, national defence The book "Several issues about military policy, national defence strategy in the cause of building and defending the socialist Vietnam Fatherland in the new period” authored by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, published in July, marks a breakthrough in military and national defence policies.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.