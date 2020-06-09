Vietnam – safe destination for high-quality FDI: expert
Rice for exports (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is considered a good land for high-quality foreign direct investment (FDI) influx in post-pandemic period, according to a foreign expert.
Era Dabla-Norris, chief of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation in charge of Vietnamese issues, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s decision to set up a special working group on FDI attraction to welcome the wave of shifting production to Vietnam after the pandemic was very praiseworthy.
It showed the Government’s thorough understanding of FDI’s importance and contribution to productivity and economic growth, she went on.
Vietnam’s efforts to improve the legal framework for FDI attraction could help the Southeast Asian country lure high-quality projects in the coming time, she believed.
According to the IMF expert, many large international corporations are seeking investment opportunities to diversify their supply chains.
Vietnam has emerged as one of the brightest candidates to welcome this capital flow thanks to its success in COVID-19 prevention and control.
In addition, the positive economic prospects after reopening, the large population size and the increasing number of people joining the middle class are also favourable factors helping Vietnam attract investment, she added./.