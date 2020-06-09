Business EVFTA to benefit Vietnam’s agricultural sector: EP official The EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) will bring great benefits to Vietnam's agricultural sector, according to an official from the European Parliament (EP).

Business Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on June 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,232 VND per USD on June 9, down 8 VND from the previous day.

Business Major French video game company opens office in Da Nang France’s Ubisoft, one of the four largest video game companies in the world, officially opened an office in the central city of Da Nang on June 8.

Business Local enterprises must raise product quality to surmount EU barriers: experts Experts have suggested Vietnamese enterprises improve product quality standards to overcome barriers imposed by the fastidious yet promising EU market, thus optimising the advantages to be generated from the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).