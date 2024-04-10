Vietnam, Saudi Arabia bolster labour collaboration
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung (R) receives Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung received Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Vietnam Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy in Hanoi on April 9, during which they discussed measures to promote labour cooperation between the two countries.
Mohammed Ismaeil A. Dahlwy affirmed his country really wants to continue receiving an increasing number of Vietnamese workers, not only in the field of domestic work but also in many others. This will contribute to further strengthening bilateral cooperation.
Dung assessed that the bilateral relationship has great potential when the two sides further promote their diplomatic cooperation, thereby creating opportunities not only for the economy but also for other fields on labour and employment.
There also remains an ample room for developing labour relations, especially in human resources cooperation in vocational training, he said.
Statistics show there are currently about 5,000 Vietnamese labourers working in Saudi Arabia, mainly in domestic work, construction, and restaurant services, which is not commensurate with the potential for development cooperation of the two countries, partly due to legal institutions and geographical distance, the official stressed.
In order to increase the number of high-quality Vietnamese guest workers in Saudi Arabia, Dung proposed the two countries share similar views on institutions and laws in sending and receiving foreign labourers. Saudi Arabia should support vocational skills training for Vietnamese workers; specify contents related to salary and bonus regimes; adjust the content of the domestic worker recruitment agreement signed in 2014; and expand the occupational fields to industry, oil and gas exploitation, and mechanical engineering, he suggested./.