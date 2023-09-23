Politics Vietnam treasures friendship and cooperation with Burundi: PM Vietnam always attaches importance to promoting friendship and cooperation with African countries, including Burundi, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said while meeting Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye in New York on September 22 as part of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th UN General Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese Government leader meets with US friends Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with US friends in New York on September 22 afternoon (local time) on the occasion of his trip to attend the high-level week of the 78th United Nations General Assembly.

Politics Vietnam always facilitates innovation activities: PM The Vietnamese Party and State always support and facilitate innovation activities, and continue perfecting related institutions, mechanisms and policies, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told members of the Vietnam Innovation Network (NIC) in the US.

Politics Vietnam, Bangladesh foster people-to-people exchanges Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received President of the Bangladesh-Vietnam Friendship Society (BVFS) Shamsher M. Chowdhury in Dhaka on September 22 as part of the top legislator’s visit to Bangladesh.