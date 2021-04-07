Business Hanoi’s property market predicted to rebound strongly Strong construction activities in many different types of property and areas in Hanoi signal the strong recovery of the capital’s real estate market from this year onwards, according to CBRE Hanoi Branch Director Nguyen Hoai An.

Business Vietnam to impose anti-dumping duties on Malaysia’s H-beams Certain H-beam steel products imported from Malaysia will be subject to anti-dumping duties in Vietnam, according to a recently-issued decision from the Ministry of Industry and Trade.