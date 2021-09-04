The employee experience survey was conducted by Willis Towers Watson and SME Magazine across Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia to help SMEs better understanding their employees’ perspectives.



The study found that SMEs’ employees are generally proud of their companies as they trust the vision of their leaders and understand how their work contributed to broader goals. Hence, 80 percent of respondents are willing to recommend their company as a good place to work.



At the end of last year, 38 Vietnamese SMEs were honoured at the SME Magazine’s SME100 Fast Moving Companies Awards./.

VNA