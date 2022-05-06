The self-filled declaration form contains basic personal information, travel history over the past 14 days, potential exposure to people with suspected COVID-19 symptoms and COVID-19 vaccination status.

The temporary abolishment of this requirement is the latest move in Vietnam’s attempt to live with the virus.

According to the health ministry, COVID-19 has been put well under control across the country, with caseload and fatalities down significantly – the average number of deaths reported daily has stayed below 10 for several weeks now, while 96 per cent of the population aged 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with the inoculation of children aged five to 11 underway.

It is noted that the current COVID-19 vaccines are still effective against known strains of coronavirus./.

VNA