Shooter Ngo Huu Vuong secured the first silver medal for Vietnam at the games in Hangzhou city, China’s Zhejiang province, on September 25.

He finished second in the men’s 10m air rifle running target category with 571 points, surpassing his own achievements in the previous games in Indonesia when he bagged a bronze medal.

Also on September 25, the last rowing competition of ASIAD 2023, Vietnamese rowers bagged two more bronze medals, in the women’s eight event and the women’s quadruple category./.

