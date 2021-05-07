Culture - Sports Gigantic painting reenacts historic Dien Bien Phu Victory ‘Dien Bien Phu’ – a massive painting of 132m wide and 9m high that took three years to be completed – was approved by an art council on May 4.

Discovering Hanoi through 3D pop-up book "Hanoi: Reminiscences of Thousand Years", the first of a series of 3D books about Hanoi not only provide useful information but also new and vivid visual experiences of landmarks of the capital. The bi-lingual book is a new work of the Kim Dong Publishing House.

Coach Park announces members of national men's U22 team Head coach Park Hang-seo has finalised a list of 34 players in the national men's U22 team for the first time this year, in preparation for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers.