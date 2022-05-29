Videos President receives football head coaches On May 28, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for the coaching staff of the Vietnamese men's and women's football teams, who have won the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games.

Videos Museums going digital Digital transformation is a new step for museums in Da Nang to become more appealing to the public, especially to young people who are interested in learning more about artifacts and data resources. It is also more in line with general development trends in the modern world amid a burgeoning information technology boom.

Culture - Sports Outstanding athletes at SEA Games 31 honoured As many as 305 outstanding athletes have been honoured with the Prime Minister's certificates of merit for their excellent performances at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), according to a decision signed on May 27.

Culture - Sports Life on the streets: The Graffiti Graffiti has still been less popular to the majority of Vietnamese, and somehow it has been even considered a rebellion of youth, not far from "vandalism" on the walls. But will it change?