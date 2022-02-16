Politics Top legislator extends congratulations to new Speaker of Kazakhstan’s lower house National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has sent a message of congratulations to Erlan Zhakanovich Koshanov on his election as Speaker of Kazakhstan’s Mazhilis (the lower house of parliament).

Politics Hanoi considers Australia important, potential partner: city leader Hanoi takes Australia as an important and potential partner and always pays attention to promoting cooperation with the country, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung told Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie on February 15.

Politics Exchange event in Brussels promotes Vietnam – Laos friendship Representatives of the Vietnamese and Lao Embassies and Delegations to the EU in Belgium gathered together at an exchange event in Brussels on February 15 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Binh Dinh province President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 15 cut the ribbon to inaugurate a temple dedicated to three Nguyen brothers who led the Tay Son uprising at the end of the 18th century in the central province of Binh Dinh, and later founded the Tay Son dynasty.