Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,636 VND/USD on December 22, down 5 VND from the previous day.

Business ADB finances 107 million USD to develop wind power in Vietnam The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a 107 million USD financing project with BIM Wind Power Joint Stock Company (BIM Wind) to assist the operation of an 88 MW wind farm in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.

Business Vietnam remains top global peppercorn exporter The volume of Vietnam’s pepper exports to important markets has decreased this year, but the country has retained its top spot in the global rankings, heard a conference held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 21.