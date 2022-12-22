Vietnam seeks cooperation chances with Indian state of Uttarakhand
The Trade Office of Vietnam in India has taken part in a programme in Uttarakhand state, held trade promotion activities there, and explored investment and business cooperation chances in Dehradun city.
Workers handle fresh grapes at the Ba Moi grap farm in Phuoc Thuan commune in Ninh Phuoc district, Ninh Thuan province. (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – The Trade Office of Vietnam in India has taken part in a programme in Uttarakhand state, held trade promotion activities there, and explored investment and business cooperation chances in Dehradun city.
The Uttarakhand programme focused on discussing opportunities for business and investment partnerships in agriculture, food processing, pharmaceutical production, and forestry.
At the event, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in India Bui Trung Thuong gave local officials brief information about the Southeast Asian country’s economic development in recent years, especially in agriculture, forestry, and fisheries, along with economic and trade ties between the two countries.
He also proposed some orientations for cooperation between Vietnam and India, including Uttarakhand state.
At a meeting with Chief Minister of Uttarakhand state Pushkar Singh Dhami, Thuong introduced Vietnam’s coffee products and suggested that enterprises from Uttarakhand strengthen relations with Vietnam in cultivating and processing medicinal plants, and supplying materials for pharmaceutical production in Vietnam.
For his part, Chief Minister Dhami highlighted his state’s natural advantages for developing agriculture and forestry, noting that the local administration is stepping up organic agriculture, animal farming, dairy processing, food processing, pharmaceutical production, and auto manufacturing.
He also expressed his hope for cooperation with Vietnam in developing coffee cultivation in Uttarakhand./.