Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang addresses the summit. (Photo: VNA) New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnam wishes to foster cooperation with India and its Gujarat state in particular in the areas of the Indian side’s strengths and Vietnam’s priorities, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang affirmed while addressing the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10.



The summit was conceptualised in 2003 under the visionary leadership of



It has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.



This year’s biennial event drew the attendance of Indian leaders and businesspeople, and guests from more than 100 countries.



Quang stressed the importance of topics discussed at the summit focusing on the theme of “Gateway to the future”, such as green economy, circular economy, digital economy, e-commerce and smart city, which are also Vietnam’s priorities during its development and international integration.



He also shared Vietnam’s long-term strategies and plans in these spheres, including the national strategy on green growth for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050, and the target of raising the digital economy’s contribution to national GDP to 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.



The Deputy PM gave some suggestions to spur the development of the areas and expressed his belief that as the fifth largest economy in the world, India can lead the process.



On this occasion, Quang spoke highly of the traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and



He thanked India for its support to Vietnam in personnel training, science-technology, energy transition and digital transformation, and affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to create favourable conditions for Indian big groups to invest in and set up long-term cooperation with Vietnam. Vietnam wishes to foster cooperation with India and its Gujarat state in particular in the areas of the Indian side’s strengths and Vietnam’s priorities, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang affirmed while addressing the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on January 10.The summit was conceptualised in 2003 under the visionary leadership of Shri Narendra Modi , Prime Minister of India (the then Chief Minister of Gujarat).It has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business networking, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.This year’s biennial event drew the attendance of Indian leaders and businesspeople, and guests from more than 100 countries.Quang stressed the importance of topics discussed at the summit focusing on the theme of “Gateway to the future”, such as green economy, circular economy, digital economy, e-commerce and smart city, which are also Vietnam’s priorities during its development and international integration.He also shared Vietnam’s long-term strategies and plans in these spheres, including the national strategy on green growth for 2021-2030 with a vision towards 2050, and the target of raising the digital economy’s contribution to national GDP to 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030.The Deputy PM gave some suggestions to spur the development of the areas and expressed his belief that as the fifth largest economy in the world, India can lead the process.On this occasion, Quang spoke highly of the traditional friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and India which is thriving across realms, benefiting their businesses and people, as well as peace, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.He thanked India for its support to Vietnam in personnel training, science-technology, energy transition and digital transformation, and affirmed that Vietnam stands ready to create favourable conditions for Indian big groups to invest in and set up long-term cooperation with Vietnam.

Later the same day, Quang delivered a speech at the Vietnam-India Business Forum, in which he emphasised that the bilateral economic cooperation has yet to match the political ties between the two countries, as well as their potential and strengths.



Ample room remains for Vietnam and India to boost their collaboration in the time ahead, particularly in such emerging areas as green economy, circular economy, digital transformation, software, semiconductors and AI, he noted.

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala. (Photo: VNA) Also on January 10, Deputy PM Quang had meetings with foreign leaders and businesspeople attending the summit./.

VNA