Vietnam seeks machinery, technology cooperation in India
The Vietnam Trade Office in India is running a stall at the 25th International Engineering & Technology Fair (IETF), the biggest among its editions so far lasting from February 16 to 18.
At the Vietnam Trade Office stall at the fair. (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in India is running a stall at the 25th International Engineering & Technology Fair (IETF), the biggest among its editions so far lasting from February 16 to 18.
The booth aims to introduce the overall industry and technology of Vietnam, and support the profile promotion of some Vietnamese companies looking for investment and business opportunities in India. The office has held a meeting with Indian technology enterprises and startups in the auto-motorcycle parts manufacturing industry to discuss opportunities for partnerships.
Addressing the opening of the fair, Indian President Droupadi Murmu said that the 2023 edition is not only an event to celebrate India's growth story in the engineering and manufacturing sectors, but also a demonstration of the country’s cooperation with most advanced technological achievements in the world.
The multi-sector event showcases future technologies and products, featuring international conferences and seminars, business networking, technology assessments, strategic partnerships, and vendor development.
This year, it gathers more than 400 exhibitors from 45 countries, including over 100 Indian startups. Its seminars and technological introduction events are set to revolve around the fields of health care, solid and liquid waste, electronics and robotics, advanced construction technology, metallurgy, game creation, logistics, and refrigeration, among others./.