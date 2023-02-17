Sci-Tech Report shows businesses' significant strides in digital transformation A large number of polled Vietnamese enterprises have allocated specific budgets for digital transformation activities and many across sectors have been ready for the process, according to a report released at a ceremony in Hanoi on February 16.

Sci-Tech HCM City gains considerable achievements in sci-tech development Ho Chi Minh City has recorded significant achievements in scientific and technology between 2012 and 2021, greatly contributing to the local economy, the municipal Party Committee said.

Sci-Tech Vietnam develops AI technology industry Vietnam climbed seven positions in the Government AI Readiness Index 2022, ranking 6th among ASEAN countries and 55th globally, as shown in the latest report issued by the UK’s Oxford Insights.